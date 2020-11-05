He Raised the People Up to Defend Orthodoxy

On Sunday, November 1, the Orthodox world bid farewell to Metropolitan Amfilohije (Radović) of Montenegro and the Littoral, a bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church and well-known theologian, who has found his last shelter before the Second Coming of the Lord in the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Podgorica.Although the archpastor died from complications from COVID-19, his preaching was that there is a virus that is far more dangerous…