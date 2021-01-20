Clicks19
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Deacon Jesse McClain January 25, 2021 Spotlight with host Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Deacon Jesse McClain. The subject matter is the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian …More
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Deacon Jesse McClain January 25, 2021
Spotlight with host Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Deacon Jesse McClain. The subject matter is the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian Dialogue.
Spotlight with host Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Deacon Jesse McClain. The subject matter is the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian Dialogue.