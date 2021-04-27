Clicks945
Saint Louis Marie de Montfort and Blessed Marie Louise Trichet. mywisdomtv. Blessed Marie Louise Trichet, also known as Marie-Louise de Jésus (1684–1759), was a French Catholic figure who, with …More
Saint Louis Marie de Montfort and Blessed Marie Louise Trichet.
mywisdomtv. Blessed Marie Louise Trichet, also known as Marie-Louise de Jésus (1684–1759), was a French Catholic figure who, with Saint Louis de Montfort, founded the Congregation of religious women called Daughters of Wisdom and since the age of seventeen devoted her life to caring for the poor and the sick. She is also referred to as the First Daughter of Wisdom. She was beatified by Pope John Paul II.
She was born in Poitiers, on the Clain River in west central France on 7 May 1684 and baptized at the church of St. Etienne.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet Her father Julien was a court magistrate in Poitiers and her mother Françoise Lecocq was deeply religious, as was most of her family. She was the fourth child and third daughter, and had seven siblings.
The eldest, Jeanne, struck with paralysis at the age of thirteen, was cured three years later during a visit to Notre Dame des Ardilliers at Saumur. Her younger brother Alexis, born just one year earlier, was ordained a priest in 1710 and later died after volunteering to minister to plague stricken inmates in a prison camp. The youngest of her sisters later joined the Daughters of Wisdom.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet
Marie Louise grew up in an atmosphere of religion and education, and when seven years old, was sent to the boarding school at Poitiers run by the Sisters of St. Jeanne de Lestonac to acquire the social qualifications suitable for the upper echelons of seventeenth-century France.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet
At seventeen, she met for the first time Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort who had just been appointed chaplain of the hospital of Poitiers. Marie-Louise offered her services to the hospital, devoting most of her time to the poor and the sick. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet When she was nineteen, Montfort asked her to come and live there. Given that there was no official position for a governor at the hospital, despite her family background and education, she volunteered to enter the hospital "as an inmate".
The parents of Marie Louis were not pleased with her decision to enter the hospital as an inmate and her mother reportedly told her: "You will become as mad as that priest".en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet On 2 February 1703 Marie Louis left her family, consecrated herself to God and received a religious habit from Montfort.
Frustrated with the local bishops, Montfort set off to make a pilgrimage to Rome, to ask Pope Clement XI, what he should do. The Pope recognised his real vocation and, telling him that there was plenty of scope for its exercise in France, sent him back with the title of Apostolic Missionary. Thus Montfort left Poitiers and for several years he travelled on foot, preaching missions from Brittany to Nantes. His reputation as a missioner grew, and he became known as "the good Father from Montfort".
Bishop de Champflour of La Rochelle on the Atlantic coast just to the west of Poitiers had been impressed with Montfort for some time. Based on the bishop's invitation to Montfort, in 1715 Marie Louise and Catherine Brunet left Poitiers for La Rochelle to open a free religious school there.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Louise_Trichet In a short time, the free school, supported by the bishop and following the program and rules laid down by Montfort, had 400 students.
On 22 August 1715 Marie Louise and Catherine Brunet, along with Marie Valleau and Marie Régnier from La Rochelle received the approbation of Bishop de Champflour of La Rochelle to perform their religious profession under the direction of Montfort. At the ceremony Montfort told them: "Call yourselves the Daughters of Wisdom, for the teaching of children and the care of the poor."
Saint Louis de Montfort and Marie-Louise de Jésus rest in adjacent tombs in the church of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre. The Daughters of Wisdom have since grown into a multi-national organization.
On 16 May 1993 Marie-Louise de Jésus (Trichet) was beatified by Pope John-Paul II. In the process of examining her life prior to beatification, one cardinal wrote of her:
"She offers an example of how to work for the development of the whole human person in a spirit of sacrifice, looking for no reward, ever open to read the signs of the times with a serene and humble spirit."
On 19 September 1996 Pope John-Paul II came to meditate and pray on the tombs of St. Louis de Montfort and Blessed Marie-Louise de Jésus in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre.
