Last year, Father Joseph Dután of Brooklyn’s St. Brigid Church experienced extreme loss. In 2020 alone, he lost his father, mentor, childhood priest, childhood friend and 90 of his parishioners. He tells us how his community and faith got him through and how his parish is doing one year after the loss of their beloved pastor, Father Jorge Ortiz-Garay. Currentsnews