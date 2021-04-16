Lockdowns will continue as 'no one wants to be responsible for virus spread' in communities. Political consultant Jim Middleton says state governments are going to continue to have lockdowns until … More

Political consultant Jim Middleton says state governments are going to continue to have lockdowns until the vaccination continues further because they do not want to be “responsible for having the virus escape”.



“No one, no government, not state government, want to be responsible for having the virus escape into the community, in the absence of an early rollout of the vaccines they’re going to be vulnerable to that time after time,” he told Sky News.



Mr Middleton said without the vaccine there would be more variants emerging which would leave people more susceptible to the virus and states being forced to lock down.



“We (would) end up in a situation where we have more people more vulnerable for longer and the temptation and the requirement being for state government to take very heavy pre-emptive action.”