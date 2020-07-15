Fear of Coronavirus: Consecration Is Privatised (Video)

Father Tommy Conway of Saint Fabian Church in Hattiesburg, Biloxi Diocese, Mississippi, invented a do-it-yourself-consecration for his 11 a.m. Sunday Mass.In a July 12 video he explains that, before Mass, every family will receive a "sacred vessel" and unconsecrated hosts in a zip lock bag.At the offertory, mom or dad are supposed to take the hosts from the bag and to put them into the vessel. The vessel is then to be held by an adult family member at the consecration, the Our Father, and the Lamb of God.At Communion, an adults will distribute "Communion" to the members of their family. People who come alone, will receive Communion from Father Conway at the end of Mass.This measure is introduced to avoid coronavirus infections.