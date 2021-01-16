Bishop Schneider: Holy See Is Collaborating With Heresy

Bishop Athanasius Schneider encourages faithful who do not grab Holy Communion with their hand when bishops "forbid" them to receive it [on the tongue].Answering to LiveFatima.io (December 14, video below), Schneider explained that in ancient times and during persecution the faithful received Communion very rarely, only a couple of times a year.He argues that it is undignified when priests wear masks during the liturgy, especially while distributing Communion, “We cannot make a kind of masquerade out of the liturgy.”Schneider has no doubts that the faithful may "of course" fulfil their Sunday obligation at the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX). He calls the SSPX's canonical status “difficult” due to the Church's “unprecedented” crises since Vatican II.Bishops who spread heresies do not automatically lose their office, Schneider says. However, the faithful should write to the pope about such bishops because "the pope must intervene", "provide the purity of the Faith," and "quickly remove a heretical bishop quickly." If the Pope doesn't intervene, then "a kind of implicit collaboration with heresy" is "evident." (However, it's a fact that for decades, the Popes only punished orthodox bishops leaving heretical bishops unharmed.)Until the current crisis is over, the Catholic faith will be transmitted mostly by faithful lay Catholics, Schneider believes. Afterwards, he hopes, the Holy See will again assume its duty to protect the faithful from the wolves.