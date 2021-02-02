Republican Senators Pitch Cheaper COVID-19 Relief Package to President Biden | EWTN News Nightly A group of U.S. Senate Republicans is asking President Joe Biden to work with them on a different … More





A group of U.S. Senate Republicans is asking President Joe Biden to work with them on a different COVID-19 relief plan. Ten GOP Senators sent a letter to the president on Sunday, with a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion package. The president agreed to meet with them on Monday evening at the White House. The Republican plan includes a total of $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies. The framework also includes a new round of targeted direct payments. The proposal does not have an estimated cost yet, but Senator Rob Portman says it will be less than President Biden's $1.9 trillion plan. Reps from the Biden Administration say they are open to some of the GOP suggestions.