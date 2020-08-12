Wineskins 8 16 20

Rachel Hrbolich talks about Catholic Charities; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about St. Gregory; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Priestly … More

Rachel Hrbolich talks about Catholic Charities; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about St. Gregory; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Priestly Training; music from the CD Psalms for the Church Year by David Haas and Jeanne Cotter; and, Fr. Ryan Furlong reflects on the readings for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time.