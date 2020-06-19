Masses to Resume in Diocese of Brooklyn on June 29

currentsnews on June 20 2020 Mark your calendars - You can head back to Mass in person in the Brooklyn Diocese starting a week from Monday, June 22. But, there's a lot you need to know before you go … More

currentsnews on June 20 2020 Mark your calendars - You can head back to Mass in person in the Brooklyn Diocese starting a week from Monday, June 22. But, there's a lot you need to know before you go to your church. The diocese has announced the plans after some hard work by a dedicated committee.