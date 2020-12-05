40 Days for Life Expands to Year-Round Campaign 40 Days for Life is now 365 days out of the year – Shawn Carney, president and CEO, shares the exciting news and his perspective on how the coronavirus… More





40 Days for Life is now 365 days out of the year – Shawn Carney, president and CEO, shares the exciting news and his perspective on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the abortion industry this year.