Crucifixion of our Lord "O God, who by the Passion of Christ your Son, our Lord, abolished the death inherited from ancient sin by every succeeding generation, grant that just as, being conformed to … More

Crucifixion of our Lord



"O God, who by the Passion of Christ your Son, our Lord, abolished the death inherited from ancient sin by every succeeding generation, grant that just as, being conformed to him, we have borne by the law of nature the image of the man of earth, so by the sanctification of grace we may bear the image of the Man of heaven. Through Christ our Lord." – Collect for Good Friday. Detail from the Despenser Retable, c.1382 in Norwich Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr