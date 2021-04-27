India Covid crisis: families desperate for space to cremate their dead. Medical supplies are beginning to trickle into India to help tackle the overwhelming surge in numbers of people suffering and … More





Medical supplies are beginning to trickle into India to help tackle the overwhelming surge in numbers of people suffering and dying from the virus. (Subscribe:



But medical staff there are saying it's a mere drop in the ocean.

Ongoing gatherings for religious festivals and local elections are raising fears the virus will be spread yet further as the official number of dead approaches 200,000 - a figure regarded as a considerable under-estimate.



And a warning, this report from our Foreign Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Rugman contains distressing images.



