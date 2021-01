In San Sebastián im Norden Spaniens wird mit der Tamborrada der Festtag des Stadtpatrons gefeiert

Every year on 20 January (the feast of Saint Sebastian ), the people of the city of San Sebastián , ( Spain ) celebrate a festival known as the "". At midnight, in the Konstituzio Plaza in the "Alde Zaharra/Parte Vieja" (Old Town), the mayor raises the flag of San Sebastián. For 24 hours, day and night, the entire city is awash with the sound of drums. The adults, dressed as cooks and …

Tamborrada

Every year on 20 January (the feast of Saint Sebastian ), the people of the city of San Sebastián , ( Spain ) celebrate a festival known as the "". At midnight, in the Konstituzio Plaza in the "Alde Zaharra/Parte Vieja" (Old Town), the mayor raises the flag of San Sebastián. For 24 hours, day and night, the entire city is awash with the sound of drums. The adults, dressed as cooks and soldiers, march in different companies across various parts of the city with different schedules. The celebration finishes at midnight when the city flag is lowered at various locations, while the main meeting point remains the Konstituzio Plaza.