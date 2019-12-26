Clicks6
It’s Christmas in Bethlehem on Dec 26 2019 CMC It’s Christmas in Bethlehem. In the words of Mgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem spoken …More
It’s Christmas in Bethlehem on Dec 26 2019 CMC
It’s Christmas in Bethlehem. In the words of Mgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem spoken during midnight mass, the importance of making "the style of Bethlehem”.
It’s Christmas in Bethlehem. In the words of Mgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem spoken during midnight mass, the importance of making "the style of Bethlehem”.