President Biden Reverses Trump-era Policy that Barred Transgender Individuals from Military Service

With one stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden, less than a week into his new administration, signed an executive order Monday reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. Biden signed the order during an Oval Office meeting with new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. No service member can be forced out of the service on the basis of gender identity. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops released an earlier statement critical of the president's position on sexual discrimination writing: "It threatens to infringe the rights of people who recognize the truth of sexual difference or who uphold the institution of lifelong marriage between one man and one woman." EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.