Clamorous errors in the Latin of the Renunciation

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo Thus read the headlines in the newspapers within days of the publication of the official Latin text of the Act of Renunciation made by Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 11, 2013: … More

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

commissum

commisso

vitae

vita

Summorum pontificum.

Fratres carissimi

Non solum propter tres canonizationes (1) ad hoc Consistorium (2) vos convocavi (3), sed etiam ut vobis (4) decisionem (5) magni momenti pro Ecclesiae vita (6) communicem (7). Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata (8) ad cognitionem certam (9) perveni (10) vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse (11) ad munus Petrinum aeque (12) administrandum.

propter tres canonizationes

for the sake of

on account of

in trium canonizationum annuntiationem

in

ad hoc Consistorium

consistorium

in hoc consistorio

convocavimus

.

communicem

cum

vobis

vobiscum

vobis

decisionem

consilium

decisionem

consilium

Ecclesiae vitae

on behalf of the life of the Church

for the sake of the life of the Church

communicemus

exposed

nunc bene cognosco quod

ad cognitionem certam perveni

to attain

cognitionem certam

quod

sunt

vires mihi ingravescente aetate non iam aptae sunt

mihi

meae

recte

apte

constanter

Bene conscius sum (1) hoc munus secundum suam (2) essentiam spiritualem non solum agendo (3) et loquendo exsequi (4) debere (5), sed non minus patiendo et orando. Attamen in mundo nostri temporis (6) rapidis mutationibus subiecto (7) et (8) quaestionibus magni (9) pro vita fidei (10) perturbato ad navem Sancti Petri gubernandam et ad annuntiandum Evangelium (11) etiam vigor quidam corporis et animae (12) necessarius est, …

conscius

mihi sum conscius,

conscius sum

conscius

eius

secundum essentiam spiritualem

naturam

essentiam

agere

loquendo

scribendo

exsequi

munus

geri

conducted

debere

oportere

that it is proper or necessary

tempus

in our our contemporary world

in saeculo nostro

saeculum

velocium

celerium mutationum

subiecto

rapidus

subiecto

magni,

of great value,

magnis

quaestionibus

magni momenti

magni

fidei vitae

fidei

Evangelium annuntiandum

animi

qui ultimis (1) mensibus in me modo tali minuitur (2), ut incapacitatem meam ad ministerium mihi commissum bene administrandum (3) agnoscere debeam (4). Quapropter bene conscius (5) ponderis huius actus plena libertate (6) declaro (7) me ministerio (8) Episcopi Romae, Successoris Sancti Petri, mihi per manus Cardinalium (9) die 19 aprilis MMV commisso (10) renuntiare ita ut a die 28 februarii MMXIII, hora 20, sedes Romae (11), sedes Sancti Petri vacet et (12) Conclave ad eligendum novum Summum Pontificem ab his quibus competit convocandum esse.

praecedentibus

ultimis

his praeteritis

minuebatur

mihi

in me

gerere

incapacitatem

capax

ministerii mihi commissi bene gerendi.

iustum fuerit

conscius

mihi

ponderis huius actus

conscius

renuntiare

muneri

compos mentis

ministerio … per manus Cardinalium … commisso

in succesione petrina

a me accepto

a me recepto

et declaramus.



Fratres carissimi, ex toto corde gratias ago vobis (1) pro omni amore et labore (2), quo mecum pondus ministerii mei portastis et veniam peto pro omnibus defectibus meis (3). Nunc autem Sanctam Dei Ecclesiam curae Summi eius Pastoris, Domini nostri Iesu Christi confidimus (4) sanctamque eius Matrem Mariam imploramus, ut patribus Cardinalibus in eligendo novo Summo Pontifice materna sua bonitate assistat. Quod ad me attinet etiam in futuro (5) vita orationi dedicata Sanctae Ecclesiae Dei toto ex corde servire velim. (6)



Ex Aedibus Vaticanis, die 10 mensis februarii MMXIII

gratias vobis agimus

amore et labore

omnibus amicitiabus operibusque

pro omnibus defectibus meis veniam peto

de vobis

de omnibus.

committimus.

in futurum.

serviam

servire velim

(servire volo)

there are so many errors in this Act that no sane person could ever claim that it is binding on anyone

to renounce validly you at least have to know how to write an intelligible sentence

Public Notice:

ministerio

muneri