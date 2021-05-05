TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW: MAY 5: RICK BARRETT, “THE FUTURE OF CATHOLIC MEDIA, GET YOUR HOME READY NOW & WWE POLITICS”

After teaching within the Public School Indoctrination Complex for 10 years, Rick Barrett left to purse a Masters in Homeland Security. Finding no future in Education, Rick tired his hand at broadcast, with the help of Mike Church, he has been the host of the Barrett Brief for over 2 years. A show with a unique blend of news reporting and talk radio punctuated with Rick Barrett’s unique sense of humor and gifted teaching ability!FIRST TIME GUEST RICK BARRETT FROM THE CRUSADE CHANNEL’S BARRIET BRIEF REPORT JOINS THE SHOW TO DISCUSS:SOCIAL JUSTICE SUPERHEROS!COVID 19, THE DIVIDERWHAT WILL CATHOLIC MEDIA LOOK LIKE A FEW YEARS FROM NOWTHE ROLE OF FEAR IN THE NEW NORMFRIGHTENING EDUCATION SYSTEMVOTER FRAUD, POLITICS, MONARCHYDEFENSE, PREPPINGCULTURE OF DEATHAND MORE!****DONT FORGET NEW SUBSCRIBER'S TO TRADCATKNIGHT THIS MONTH GET A FREE PASS TO THE MAY 15TH FATIMA WEBCONFERENCE!