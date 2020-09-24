The Communists Know It: Christ Stoned the Adulteress

A Chinese textbook on professional ethics and law for vocational schools claims that Christ stoned the adulteress in John 8 to death because he wanted to respect the law, reports UcaNews.com (September 22).However, in the original John 8, Christ says, “Let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone” adding "go and sin no more."According to the Chinese Communist Gospel Jesus says, “I too am a sinner but if the law could only be executed by men without blemish, the law would be dead.”Legalism, fanaticism, and cruelty are indeed the trade marks of Communism.