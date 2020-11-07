Church Profaned In Argentina

Hooded A-fascists, who are members of the Mapuche indigenous tribe, attacked on November 6 the Catholic Church in El Bolson, Argentina.
Ines San Martin reports on Twitter.com that they profaned the Blessed Sacrament, attacked the priest, and threw red paint on walls and religious symbols.
The attack is part of a conflict concerning diocesan land which the attackers are occupying.
