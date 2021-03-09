Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan Has One More Hurdle After Passing in the Senate The Biden administration's COVID relief plan is one step closer to becoming a reality. The $1.9 trillion packag… More





The Biden administration's COVID relief plan is one step closer to becoming a reality. The $1.9 trillion package passed the Senate over the weekend, along party lines, but it has to clear one more hurdle before it reaches the White House. President Joe Biden is already calling it a victory for the American people, but it's not across the goal line yet. The bill had no support from the Republicans in the Senate so the Democratic leaders are now working hard to convince their members to back changes to unemployment insurance and tax rebate checks. Senate Majority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer says, "This bill is bi-partisan in that a majority of Republican citizens support it. The majority of Democratic citizens support it, Majority of Democratic and Republican citizens and Independent citizens support this bill." Senate Minority Leader, Senator Mitch McConnell tweeted that the bill will fund "a parade of unrelated policies." Pro-life groups, like the Susan B. Anthony List stated, "shame on Senate Democrats who exploited COVID-19 relief to expand taxpayer-funded abortion on demand..." Republican Senators agree. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.