Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal New reporting reveals that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent months hiding the COVID-19 nursing home death toll – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ---… More





New reporting reveals that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent months hiding the COVID-19 nursing home death toll – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home ScandalNew reporting reveals that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent months hiding the COVID-19 nursing home death toll – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.