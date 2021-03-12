A Church in Crisis - a talk by Ralph Martin. Nearly forty years ago, Ralph Martin’s bestselling A Crisis of Truth exposed the damaging trends in Catholic teaching and preaching that, combined with … More





Nearly forty years ago, Ralph Martin’s bestselling A Crisis of Truth exposed the damaging trends in Catholic teaching and preaching that, combined with attacks from secular society, threatened the mission and life of the Catholic Church. While much has been done to counter false teaching over the last four decades, today the Church faces even more insidious threats—from outside and within.



Learn more about Ralph Martin's talk in his book “A Church in Crisis” at A Church in Crisis - a talk by Ralph Martin.Nearly forty years ago, Ralph Martin’s bestselling A Crisis of Truth exposed the damaging trends in Catholic teaching and preaching that, combined with attacks from secular society, threatened the mission and life of the Catholic Church. While much has been done to counter false teaching over the last four decades, today the Church faces even more insidious threats—from outside and within.Learn more about Ralph Martin's talk in his book “A Church in Crisis” at stpaulcenter.com/…ch-in-crisis-pathways-forward/