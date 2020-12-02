Running for the Best Cause: Gratitude

Born in the Bronx, Stephanie Frias knows what a tough neighborhood looks like. That’s why she’s keen on remembering her roots and finding ways to give back: "My dream is for everyone to remember the need to be thankful. Sometimes we forget the people who made us become who we are."

PERSONAL TESTIMONIES

Tell us a little about yourself. Where are you from, and what do you do for work?

For the past year, you have been training to run the New York City Marathon to fundraise for the South Bronx Educational Foundation (SBEF), which supports the Rosedale Center for girls and the Crotona Center for boys. Can you comment both on how you decided to run and why you wanted to support this foundation specifically?

"THIS IS ABOUT GIVING BACK TO ROSEDALE AND NEVER FORGETTING THE GOOD IT HAS DONE FOR ME AS A WOMAN TODAY."

How did you discover Rosdale/SBEF? How long have you known about it, and what have you taken away from your experience there?

Stephanie at Rosedale with current students.

Regarding education in the United States, there are a lot of differences based on geography, context, resources available, etc. In places where resources are scarce, what do you consider to be the most important element for educators to keep in mind?

Saint Josemaria spoke about educational initiatives that would "train people in personal freedom and in personal responsibility." Could you comment on this vision?

"SAINT JOSEMARIA WANTED EVERYONE TO BE AWARE OF THE GOOD THAT THERE IS IN THE WORLD AND TO UNDERSTAND IT."

What are your dreams for the future, both personally and for society at large? What would you like to see change (if anything), and in what areas specifically?

The New York City Marathon will take place on November 3rd. Unfortunately, due to injury, you will have to sit out the race. Do you think you'll try again next year?