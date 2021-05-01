Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, England. We have lost many of our dear ones during this dark time; let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer … More





We have lost many of our dear ones during this dark time; let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all the deceased from the shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, England. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.



Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.



Support us: Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, England.We have lost many of our dear ones during this dark time; let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all the deceased from the shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, England. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/donate