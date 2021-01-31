Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,21-28. Jesus came to Capernaum with his followers, and on the sabbath he entered the synagogue and taught. The people were astonished at his … More

Saint Bonaventure (1221-1274)

“Only one is your teacher, the Messiah.” (Mt 23:10). (…) For Christ is “the reflection of the Father’s glory, the exact representation of the Father’s being, and he sustains all things by his powerful word.” (Heb 1:3) He is the origin of all wisdom. The Word of God in the heights is the source of wisdom. Christ is the source of all true knowledge, for he is “the way, the truth, and the life.” (Jn 14:6). (…) As way, Christ is the teacher and origin of knowledge according to faith. (…) That is why Peter teaches in his second letter: “We possess the prophetic message as something altogether reliable. Keep your attention closely fixed on it, as you would on a lamp shining in a dark place.” (1:19). (…) For through his coming in the spirit, Christ is the origin of all revelation, and through his coming in the flesh, he is the strengthening of all authority. He comes first in the spirit as the revealing light of every prophetic vision. According to Daniel: “He reveals deep and hidden things and knows what is in the darkness, for the light dwells with him.” (2:22) This is the light of divine wisdom, which is in Christ. According to John, Christ said: “I am the light of the world. No follower of mine shall ever walk in darkness” (8:12), and “While you have the light, keep faith in the light; thus you will become children of light.” (12:36). (…) Without this light which is Christ, no one can penetrate the secrets of faith. And that is why we read in the Book of Wisdom: “O God, send forth that Wisdom from your holy heavens and from your glorious throne dispatch her that she may be with me and work with me, that I may know what is your pleasure (…) For what man knows God’s counsel, or who can conceive what the Lord intends?” (9:10-13) No one can come to the certainty of revealed faith except through Christ’s coming in the spirit and the flesh.

Jesus came to Capernaum with his followers, and on the sabbath he entered the synagogue and taught.The people were astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit;he cried out, "What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are--the Holy One of God!"Jesus rebuked him and said, "Quiet! Come out of him!"The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.All were amazed and asked one another, "What is this? A new teaching with authority. He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him."His fame spread everywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.Franciscan, Doctor of the Church