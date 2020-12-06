St. Ambrose, Bishop of Milan, Daily Saint, December 7, Latin Doctor of the Church OLV St. Ambrose, Bishop of Milan, exemplifies the truly catholic character of Christianity. He was steeped in the … More

St. Ambrose, Bishop of Milan, exemplifies the truly catholic character of Christianity. He was steeped in the learning, law, and culture of the ancients and of his contemporaries and introduced reforms in the order and manner of public worship.