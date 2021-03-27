March 28 Saint Guntramnus, Stephen Harding and Father Ingbert Naab.

The title is taken from an open letter to Hitler, published March 20, 1932 in(The Straight Way) newspaper, and written by, who was hoping to appeal to the leader’s conscience only a week after a contested general election which Hitler’s National Socialists lost to President Hindenburg by a slim margin. Fr. Naab …

Surrounded by Flattery Wherever You Go

Der Gerade Weg

Father Ingbert Naab

The title is taken from an open letter to Hitler, published March 20, 1932 in(The Straight Way) newspaper, and written by, who was hoping to appeal to the leader’s conscience only a week after a contested general election which Hitler’s National Socialists lost to President Hindenburg by a slim margin. Fr. Naab was right to be alarmed, because Hitler had no intention of accepting his loss.