March 28 Saint Guntramnus, Stephen Harding and Father Ingbert Naab.
March 28 Saint Guntramnus, Stephen Harding and Father Ingbert Naab.
Grew up without the faith. Son of King Clotaire and Saint Clothildis. Brother of King Charibert and King Sigebert. King of Orleans and Burgundy in 561. Married to Mercatrude. Peacemaker.
He divorced Mercatrude; some time later she became seriously ill, and when her physician could not cure her, he had the doctor murdered. Upon his conversion to Christianity he was so overcome with remorse for the acts of his prior life, he devoted his energy and fortune to building up the Church.
Protector of the oppressed, care-giver to the sick, tender parent to his subjects, open with alms, especially during plague and famine. He strictly and justly enforced the law without respect to person, yet forgave offenses against himself, including two attempted assassinations.
Died
28 March 592
buried in the church of Saint Marcellus, which he had founded
his skull is now kept in a silver reliquary
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
declared a saint by his subjects almost immediately upon his death
Patronage
divorced people
guardians
reformed murderers
Representation
king finding treasure and giving it to the poor
king with three treasure chests, one of which has a globe and cross
catholicsaints.info/saint-guntramnus/
Saint Stephen Harding
Born to the English nobility. After a somewhat mis-spent youth, he was drawn to religious life and entered the Benedictine Sherborne Abbey. Following the Norman conquest of England in 1066, Stephen left the monastic life, moved to Scotland and then to Paris, France to study. Pilgrim to Rome, Italy, seeking forgiveness for having abandoned monasticism. Monk at Molesme Abbey. With Saint Robert of Molesme, he helped begin the Cistercian reform by helping found Citeaux Abbey in 1098. Chosen abbot of the house in 1109, he came in with a reformer’s zeal and administrative skill. Accepted Saint Bernard of Clairvaux into the Order with all the reform and expansion that he and his brothers brought with them. Helped found a dozen other Cistercian houses. amd gave the statutes that started the Cistician nuns. Worked for a reform to simplicity in all things including liturgical rites, church decor, monastic dress, and life in the Order.
catholicsaints.info/saint-stephen-harding/
Surrounded by Flattery Wherever You Go
The title is taken from an open letter to Hitler, published March 20, 1932 in Der Gerade Weg (The Straight Way) newspaper, and written by Father Ingbert Naab, who was hoping to appeal to the leader's conscience only a week after a contested general election which Hitler's National Socialists lost to President Hindenburg by a slim margin. Fr. Naab was right to be alarmed, because Hitler had no intention of accepting his loss.
Surrounded by Flattery Wherever You Go
The title is taken from an open letter to Hitler, published March 20, 1932 in Der Gerade Weg (The Straight Way) newspaper, and written by Father Ingbert Naab, who was hoping to appeal to the leader’s conscience only a week after a contested general election which Hitler’s National Socialists lost to President Hindenburg by a slim margin. Fr. Naab was right to be alarmed, because Hitler had no intention of accepting his loss.
4gfc.wordpress.com/…/surrounded-by-f…
Saints for March 28:
Alexander of Caesarea
Alkelda of Middleham
Antonio Patrizi
Castor of Tarsus
Christopher Wharton
Conon of Naso
Cyril the Deacon
Donal O’Neylan
Dorotheus of Tarsus
Gundelindis of Niedermünster
Guntramnus
Hesychius of Jerusalem
Hilarion of Pelecete
Jeanne Marie de Maille
Malchus of Caesarea
Priscus of Caesarea
Renée-Marie Feillatreau épouse Dumont
Alexander of Caesarea
Alkelda of Middleham
Antonio Patrizi
Castor of Tarsus
Christopher Wharton
Conon of Naso
Cyril the Deacon
Donal O’Neylan
Dorotheus of Tarsus
Gundelindis of Niedermünster
Guntramnus
Hesychius of Jerusalem
Hilarion of Pelecete
Jeanne Marie de Maille
Malchus of Caesarea
Priscus of Caesarea
Renée-Marie Feillatreau épouse Dumont
