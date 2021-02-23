President Joe Biden Sets New Procedure for PPP Loans to Help Small Businesses | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden says "getting our economy back means bringing our small businesses back." He … More





President Joe Biden says "getting our economy back means bringing our small businesses back." He unveiled a new program today to help get relief money to places that employ fewer than twenty people. The president says, "American small businesses are hurting, hurting badly, and they need help now." He says 400,000 small business have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a new procedure for the Paycheck Protection Program. The Biden administration is establishing a two week window, where only businesses with fewer than twenty employees can apply. Biden says, "We're also making it easier for those one person businesses, like the home repair contractors, beauticians, small independent retailers, to secure forgivable PPP loans." The president believes his program will improve equity since the majority of those businesses are owned by women and people of color.