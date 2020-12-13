176. The judgment

Paul is right:“The kindness of God would lead you to repentance.” Romans, chapter 2, verse 4… To conversion. By and large, Paul invites us to patience, and to receive from people their kindness and generosity. We discover God’s goodness in them. The goodness of God overcomes reluctance and attracts to conversion. The call that God sends us is related to his kindness.He also talks to us about this:“By the standard by which you judge another you condemn yourself, since you, the judge, do the very same things.” Romans, chapter 2, verse 1It must be said that we tend to mix judgment about others with what is a constructive judgment.Judging others about whom they are at first sight, without really knowing them, is a judgment. But, to observe the actions of another person in order to help, even if we have the same difficulty as this person, can still help.We must not wait to be perfect to evangelize and help others. Otherwise, nothing would be possible for the world.Book: The Fruit that lastsNormand Thomas