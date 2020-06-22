The Three Leaders in the Decisive Battle Trump, Putin, and Archbishop Viganò are the leaders in the decisive battle from which the world in which our children will live will come out. Francesco … More

The Three Leaders in the Decisive Battle



Trump, Putin, and Archbishop Viganò are the leaders in the decisive battle from which the world in which our children will live will come out. Francesco Lamendola writes this in an article published by the Academy for New Philosophy on Gloria.TV. For him, this battle is between those linked to Christianity and those linked to the satanic new world order. The article was clicked almost 12’000 times.



Catholic Life Matters?



Anti-Catholic bias is behind the decline of parochial schools in Portland, Maine, William Slavick writes in PressHerald.com. Portland lost three out of five schools in just the last few years. Slavick writes that when Catholics began immigrating in numbers into a largely Protestant country and sought funding for schools, they were denied by prejudice. Publicly funded Protestant church schools eventually morphed into nominally Protestant “public” schools. He hopes that the current interest in exorcising American historic evils will some day, if too late, end the denial of funding for Catholic schools.



The Beginning of the End?



Tempi di Maria referred in an audio published on Gloria.tv that, on June 21, a nationalwide Luciferian march was rolled out in at least nine American cities in favour of a one-world government. Among the cities were Cincinnati, Washington, Buffalo, and Madison. According to Tempi di Maria, this is the beginning of a time of advent that is preparing the reign of Satan. The audio received within a couple of hours 18’000 clicks.



Convicted Priest Arrested After Years



A former priest of the Society of Saint Pius X was arrested in Switzerland, after he was convicted in 2017 in Belgium to five years in prison, two of them suspended, for abuse of a minor. He never served the prison sentence, because the Belgian justice wrongfully issued a simple arrest warrant instead of an international wanted notice for the man who had returned to Switzerland. The priest was acquitted by a first court but convicted following a new trial. Swiss law does not allow for the extradition of a citizen, so the man will serve his sentence at home.