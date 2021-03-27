Clicks1
Religious Sisters Launch #YouAreMySister and #SistersEmpoweringWomen to Inspire Women in the Church
A group of religious sisters have launched two new initiatives to give women more of a voice in the Catholic Church. In the month of March, dedicated to Women's history, the International Union of Superiors General (U.I.S.G.) started an online initiative inspired by a book written by Pope Francis. This week, they launched #YouAreMySister and #SistersEmpoweringWomen. Sister Patricia Murray, Executive Secretary of U.I.S.G., joins to share why they started these two hashtags and what the response has been so far. Sr. Patricia tells us about the roundtable discussion that took place on Friday. She also explains what inspiration the group of sisters got from Pope Francis' book, "Fratelli Tutti."
