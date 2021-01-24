The Glorious Mysteries ( 3 of 4 ) Prayed on Wednesday & Sunday. The Glorious Mysteries show how Christ defeated death by rising from the tomb and ascended into Heaven. It is the greatest victory of … More





The Glorious Mysteries show how Christ defeated death by rising from the tomb and ascended into Heaven. It is the greatest victory of Jesus Christ. This rosary has wonderful meditations spoken softly by Fr. Benedict J. Groeschel and has beautiful movie clips to bring the mysteries alive. May God bless you and all your family.



