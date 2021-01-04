The Bayeux Tapestry - St. Edward the Confessor.

Clicks5K
No fueron fáciles aquellos años de la Edad Media en los que abundaban las intrigas, las muertes violentas y los saqueos de toda clase... Al rey Eduardo le tocó de cerca tanta desgracia. Nació cerca de Oxford, en Inglaterra, por el año 1004. Cuando apenas sabrá distinguir el mal y el bien de las cosas, ya se verá obligado a cargar con los sinsabores de su pertenencia a la alta alcurnia de su patria. Son años difíciles para Inglaterra. Quizá los más trágicos de su historia.
No tenía más de diez años cuando su padre un día le manda que vista el traje más bonito y que se disponga para partir a lejanas tierras. ¿Motivo? Su padre Etelberto teme que el usurpador de su patria dé muerte a él y a toda su familia. Por lo menos, piensa, vamos a salvar a ésta, y manda a su esposa Emma que con los dos hijos menores, Eduardo y Alfredo, parta para Normandía donde tiene buenos amigos, hablan su idioma y se sentirán como en casa.
He aquí a Eduardo en tierra extranjera y solitario. Pronto llegan malas noticias: Su padre ha muerto y su hermano mayor, Edmundo, que era el príncipe heredero, también. Los campos son arrasados, los labriegos y nobles muertos a espada. Toda Inglaterra está sumida en el caos más espantoso. Por si fuera poco para el joven Eduardo, un día llegan unos emisarios que dicen venir con muy buenas intenciones para llevarse a Inglaterra a los dos hermanos. Alfredo se lo cree y cae en sus patrañas recibiendo la muerte. Para colmo de males aquella mujer, su madre Emma, que parecía amar a sus hijos y a su patria, un día desaparece y es que ha ido a contraer matrimonio con el mismo usurpador. Eduardo queda solo y huérfano. Pero no se desalienta. Se refugia en la oración que es donde espera la luz y la fuerza para resistir y vencer. Acudió a Dios con toda confianza de hijo y le habló así:
- «Señor, Padre mío, no tengo a quien volver los ojos en la tierra. Por ello acudo a Ti, seguro de que vas a venir en mi ayuda. Mi padre murió después de una vida de desgracias. La crueldad ha destruido a mis hermanos. Mi madre me ha dado un padrastro en mi mayor enemigo. Mis amigos me han vuelto la espalda. Estoy solo, Señor, y mientras tanto buscan mi vida. Pero tú eres el protector del huérfano y en Ti está la defensa del pobre. Ayúdame, Señor».
Eduardo era de temperamento recogido, taciturno, amante de la justicia, aunque no quería derramamiento de sangre. No hay mal que dure cien años. Los ingleses una vez muerto el usurpador fueron a buscar a Eduardo y volvió en olor de multitudes a su patria donde fue coronado rey, el día de Pascua, 3 de abril de 1043. Eduardo nada supo de venganzas contra los que habían hecho tanto mal a él y a su patria. Perdonó. Enderezó todos los entuertos que había cometido el usurpador. Quitó los impuestos, protegió a los pobres y trabajó con todas sus fuerzas por la prosperidad material y espiritual de su patria. Tomó como lema: «Ser más padre que rey; Servir más que mandar». Y este otro: «Ser rey de sí mismo y súbdito de Dios».
Recomendó a su madre que ingresara en un Monasterio como así lo hizo. El casó con la virtuosa Edit que era «rosa que floreció entre espinas»: piadosa, culta, hermosa, prudente. Hicieron voto de virginidad de vivir como hermanos y se amaron con toda el alma. Ella fue un buen puntal para el gobierno de Eduardo. A tantos males siguieron más bienes. En dos palabras podíamos resumir su largo reinado: Paz y justicia. Y al haber esto, siguió la tercera: prosperidad y bien espiritual. Era muy piadoso y gran devoto de la Eucaristía y de la Virgen María. Era el 5 de enero de 1066 cuando expiró. Le lloró toda Inglaterra. Habían perdido a un padre y al mejor de todos los reyes de su milenaria historia.
A la suite de grands troubles qui désolaient l'Angleterre, le prince Édouard passa trente-cinq ans de sa vie en exil. Nous avons peu de détails sur cette période de son histoire. Doué d'un caractère doux, ami de la solitude, il se tenait de longues heures au pied des autels, assistait aux offices divins et aimait beaucoup à s'entretenir avec les religieux. Cependant toute l'Angleterre priait pour obtenir enfin la paix avec un prince légitime. Dieu apparut à un pieux évêque et lui montra, dans une vision, Édouard sacré roi par saint Pierre: "Voilà, lui dit-il, celui qui sera roi par ma faveur; il sera chéri du Ciel, agréable aux hommes, terrible à ses ennemis, aimable à ses sujets, très utile à l'Église de Dieu."
A peine établi sur le trône, Édouard s'appliqua à développer dans son âme toutes les vertus d'un prince vraiment chrétien. Délivré, par l'aide de Dieu, de tous les ennemis du dedans et du dehors, Édouard voulut accomplir le voeu qu'il avait fait d'aller à Rome vénérer le tombeau du Prince des Apôtres; mais il dut céder aux instances de ses sujets, qui avaient besoin de sa présence. Le Pape le délia de son voeu; le roi, en revanche, fit construire une belle église en l'honneur de saint Pierre.
Édouard est célèbre par son désintéressement et par sa charité envers les pauvres. A trois reprises différentes, il vit un des officiers de sa maison mettre la main aux trésors royaux; la troisième fois, il se contenta de lui dire: "Prenez bien garde qu'on ne vous y surprenne!" Le trésorier du palais se plaignant au roi de ces vols, celui-ci, comme s'il n'eût rien su, lui dit: "Pourquoi vous plaindre? Celui qui a pris cet argent en avait sans doute plus besoin que nous."
Édouard avait promis de ne jamais refuser l'aumône demandée au nom de Jean l'Évangéliste; un jour, un pauvre lui ayant tendu la main au nom de cet Apôtre, le roi, dépourvu d'argent, retira de sa main un riche anneau et le lui donna, pour ne pas le faire attendre. Une autre fois, à la demande d'un pauvre infirme tout perclus, il le prit sur ses épaules et le porta à l'église Saint-Pierre, où il fut guéri. Saint Jean l'Évangéliste se montra un jour à deux pèlerins anglais qui se mettaient en voyage pour les Lieux Saints; il leur remit un anneau en leur disant: "Portez cet anneau au roi; c'est lui qui me l'a donné un jour que je lui demandais l'aumône en habit de pèlerin; dites-lui que, dans six mois, je le visiterai et le mènerai avec moi à la suite de l'Agneau sans tache." Édouard mourut, en effet, six mois après.
Saint Edward, son of King Ethelred, whose kingdom of England fell to the Danish invaders, was unexpectedly raised to the throne of England in 1041, at the age of forty years. God had shown Edward to a pious bishop in a vision, as England’s King, anointed by Saint Peter: “Behold the one who will be King through My favor; he will be cherished by heaven, agreeable to men, terrible to his enemies, loving to his subjects, very useful to the Church of God.” The English people, tired of being governed by a foreign domination, decided in 1041 to reinstate the surviving son of their legitimate sovereign, and under the leadership of three noblemen, succeeded in crowning Edward on Easter Sunday of the year 1042. Edward had spent twenty-seven years of his forty in exile in Normandy, in the palace of his maternal uncle.
When he was raised to the throne, the virtues of his earlier years, simplicity, gentleness, humility and a tender charity, but above all his angelic purity, shone with new brightness. By a rare inspiration of God, though he married to content his nobles and people, he preserved perfect chastity in the wedded state. So little did he set his heart on riches, that three times when he saw a servant robbing his treasury, he let him escape, saying the poor man needed the gold more than he. He loved to stand at his palace-gate, speaking kindly to the poor beggars and lepers who crowded about him, and many of whom he healed of their diseases. The people rejoiced in having a Saint for their king.
Long wars had brought the kingdom to a sad state, but Edward’s zeal and sanctity soon wrought a great change. His reign of twenty-four years was one of almost unbroken peace. He undertook only one war, which was victorious, to reinstate Malcolm, legitimate king of Scotland. The country grew prosperous, the ruined churches rose again under his hand, the weak lived secure, and for ages afterwards men spoke with affection of the “laws of good Saint Edward.” The holy king delighted in building and enriching churches; Westminster Abbey was his last and noblest work.
He had a particular devotion to the holy Apostles Saint Peter and Saint John the Evangelist, and had made a promise never to refuse an alms asked in the name of the latter. One day when he had no money with him, a poor man reached out his hand in the name of the Apostle, and the king gave him a valuable ring he was wearing. Some time later, Saint John appeared to two pilgrims returning from the Holy Land. He gave them a ring and said: “Take it to the king; he gave it to me one day when I asked for an alms in the habit of a pilgrim. Tell him that in six months I will visit him and take him with me, to follow the unblemished Lamb.” The King received it from them after hearing their relation of this incident, and broke into tears. And Edward did indeed die six months later, on January 5, 1066. Many miracles occurred at his tomb. In 1102 his body was exhumed and found intact and flexible, with its habits perfectly preserved also, appearing to be new. He was canonized in 1161 by Pope Alexander III.
Sources: Les Petits Bollandistes: Vies des Saints, by Msgr. Paul Guérin (Bloud et Barral: Paris, 1882), Vol. 12; Little Pictorial Lives of the Saints, a compilation based on Butler’s Lives of the Saints and other sources by John Gilmary Shea (Benziger Brothers: New York, 1894).
