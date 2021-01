"The PCR test should be trashed immediately, worldwide, and it should be considered a criminal act for anyone to be sent to quarantine because this test was positive" Says Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, one … More

"The PCR test should be trashed immediately, worldwide, and it should be considered a criminal act for anyone to be sent to quarantine because this test was positive" Says Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, one of the most cited research scientists in German history