This Week in the Church May 25 - 30 Reverend Fr. Stephen Theodore Badin (born Étienne Théodore Badin on July 17, 1768 – April 21, 1853) was the first Catholic priest ordained in the United States. … More

This Week in the Church May 25 - 30

Reverend Fr. Stephen Theodore Badin (born Étienne Théodore Badin on July 17, 1768 – April 21, 1853) was the first Catholic priest ordained in the United States. He spent most of his long career ministering to widely dispersed Catholics in Canada and in what became the states of Ohio, Indiana,

The Shroud of Turin:

In May 1898 Italian photographer Secondo Pia was allowed to photograph the shroud . He took the first photograph of the shroud on 28 May 1898.



by catholictv on May 24, 2013 Reverend Fr.(born Étienne Théodore Badin on July 17, 1768 – April 21, 1853) was the first Catholic priest ordained in the United States. He spent most of his long career ministering to widely dispersed Catholics in Canada and in what became the states of Kentucky Michigan , and Illinois The Shroud of Turin:In May 1898 ItalianSecondo Pia was allowed tothe. He took theof theon 28 May 1898.by catholictv on May 24, 2013