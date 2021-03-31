April 1 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,1-15. Before the feast of Passover, Jesus knew that his hour had come to pass from this world to the Father. He … More

April 1 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,1-15.

Before the feast of Passover, Jesus knew that his hour had come to pass from this world to the Father. He loved his own in the world and he loved them to the end.

The devil had already induced Judas, son of Simon the Iscariot, to hand him over. So, during supper,

fully aware that the Father had put everything into his power and that he had come from God and was returning to God,

he rose from supper and took off his outer garments. He took a towel and tied it around his waist.

Then he poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples' feet and dry them with the towel around his waist.

He came to Simon Peter, who said to him, "Master, are you going to wash my feet?"

Jesus answered and said to him, "What I am doing, you do not understand now, but you will understand later."

Peter said to him, "You will never wash my feet." Jesus answered him, "Unless I wash you, you will have no inheritance with me."

Simon Peter said to him, "Master, then not only my feet, but my hands and head as well."

Jesus said to him, "Whoever has bathed has no need except to have his feet washed, for he is clean all over; so you are clean, but not all."

For he knew who would betray him; for this reason, he said, "Not all of you are clean."

So when he had washed their feet (and) put his garments back on and reclined at table again, he said to them, "Do you realize what I have done for you?

You call me 'teacher' and 'master,' and rightly so, for indeed I am.

If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet, you ought to wash one another's feet.

I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe

Letter 129

"Knowing that his hour had come (…) Jesus loved them to the end"

Be obedient to the death, following the example of the spotless Lamb who obeyed his Father even to a shameful death on the cross. Reflect that he is the way and the rule you are to follow. Always hold him present before the eyes of your spirit. See how obedient he is, this Word, this Utterance of God! He does not refuse to take up the burden of suffering laid on him by his Father; to the contrary, he throws himself into it, spurred on by his great desire. Isn’t this what he reveals during the Last Supper on Holy Thursday, when he says: “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer” (Lk 22:15)? By “eat this Passover” he means the accomplishment of the Father’s will and his desire. Seeing that scarcely any time lies before him (he was already looking ahead to the end when he would sacrifice his body for our sake), he rejoices, he is glad and joyfully says: “I have greatly desired”. Here is the Passover he is speaking about: that which consists in giving his own self as food, in laying down his own body in obedience to the Father.

Jesus had celebrated many another Passover with his disciples, but never this one, O unspeakable, sweet and burning charity! You think neither of your suffering nor of your humiliating death; if you had thought of them, you would not have been so joyful; you would not have called it a Passover. The Word sees that it is he himself who has been chosen, he himself who has received all our humanity as his spouse. He has been asked to give us his own blood so that God’s will might be accomplished in us, so that it might be his blood that sanctifies us. This is indeed the sweet Passover this Lamb without blemish accepts (cf. Ex 12:5), and it is with great love and great desire that he fulfils the Father’s will and wholly carries out his design. What unspeakably sweet love! (…)

That is why, my beloved, I beg you never to entertain the least dread and to place all your trust in the blood of Christ crucified (…) May all servile fear be banished from your spirits. You will say with Saint Paul (…): “I can do all things through Christ crucified, since he is within me by desire and love and he strengthens me (cf. Phil 4:13; Gal 2:20). Love, love, love! By his blood the gentle lamb has made an unassailable rock of your soul.

breski1