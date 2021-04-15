Prophecies from the mystic Marie Julie Jahenny.

She had a vision of a dialogue between Our Lord and Lucifer and the latter said :

She had a vision of a dialogue between Our Lord and Lucifer and the latter said :"I will attack the Church. I will overthrow the Cross, I will decimate the people, I will deposit a great weakness of Faith in hearts. There will also be A GREAT DENIAL OF RELIGION. For a time I will be MASTER of all things, everything will be under MY CONTROL, even Your temple and all Your people.""Saint Michael says that Satan will have possession of everything for some time and that he will reign completely over everything ; that all goodness, Faith, Religion will be buried in the tomb. . . Satan and his own will triumph with joy, but after this triumph, the Lord will in His turn gather His own people and will REIGN and TRIUMPH OVER EVIL and WILL RAISE UP from the tomb the buried Church, the prostrated Cross. . . "Marie-Julie saw that "there will not remain any vestige of the Holy Sacrifice, no apparent trace of faith. CONFUSION will be everywhere...""All the works approved by the infallible Church will cease to exist as they are today for a time. In this sorrowful annihilation, brilliant signs will be manifested on earth. If because of the wickedness of men Holy Church will be in darkness, the Lord will also send darkness that will stop the wicked in their search of wickedness. . . "On November 27, 1902 and May 10, 1904, Our Lord and Our Lady announced the conspiracy to invent the "New Mass":"I give you a WARNING. The disciples who are not of My Gospel are now working hard to remake according to their ideas and under the influence of the enemy of souls a MASS that contains words that are ODIOUS in My sight. When the fatal hour arrives when the faith of my priests is put to the test, it will be (these texts) that will be celebrated in this SECOND period... The FIRST period is (the one) of my priesthood which exists since Me. The SECOND is (the one) of the persecution when the ENEMIES of the Faith and of Holy Religion (will impose their formulas) in the book of the second celebration.. These infamous spirits are those who crucified me and are awaiting Tthe kingdom of THE NEW MESSIAH."Marie-Julie announced the three days of darkness during which the infernal powers will be loosed and will execute all the enemies of God. "The crisis will explode suddenly; the punishments will be shared by all and will succeed one another without interruption... "( January 4, 1884)."The three days of darkness "... will be on a THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. Days of the Most Holy Sacrament, of the Cross and Our Lady. . . ." three days less one night.""The earth will be covered in darkness»", says Our Lady on 20th of September 1882, "...AND HELL WILL BE LOOSED ON EARTH. Thunder and lightning will cause those who have no faith or trust in My Power, to die of fear.""During these three days of terrifying darkness, no windows must be opened, because no one will be able to see the earth and the terrible colour it will have in those days of punishment without dying at once... ""The sky will be on fire, the earth will split... During these three days of darkness let the blessed candle be lighted everywhere, no other light will shine.... ""NO ONE OUTSIDE A SHELTER.. will survive. The earth will shake as at the judgement and fear will be great. Yes, We will listen to the prayers of your friends ; NOT ONE WILL PERISH. We will need them to publish the glory of the Cross.... "(8th of December 1882)" THE CANDLES OF BLESSED WAX ALONE WILL GIVE LIGHT during this horrible darkness. ONE CANDLE alone will be enough for the duration of this night of hell... In the homes of the wicked and blasphemers these candles will give NO LIGHT.""And Our Lady states : "Everything will shake except the piece of furniture on which the blessed candle is burning. This will not shake. You will all gather around with the crucifix and my blessed picture. This is what will keep away this terror.""During this darkness the devils and the wicked will take on THE MOST HIDEOUS SHAPES... red clouds like blood will move across the sky. The crash of the thunder will shake the earth and sinister lightning will streak the heavens out of season. The earth will be shaken to its foundations. The sea will rise, its roaring waves will spread over the continent...""THE EARTH WILL BECOME LIKE A VAST CEMETERY». The bodies of the wicked and the just will cover the ground.""Three-quarters of the population of the globe will disappear. Half the population of France will be destroyed." (Marquis de la Franquerie, Marie-Julie Jahenny)