Louisiana Passes Amendment 1, No Right to Abortion in Constitution

Louisiana passes an amendment which establishes there's no constitutional right to an abortion in the state – we speak with Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill and Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, for more.