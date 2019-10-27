Francis' Pachamama Church

Marco Tosatti So, he did it again. But this time with even greater arrogance than the previous one. In a nutshell: he organized a local synod - which should have been carried out locally, to examine locally any local problems of a situation involving a few million faithful on the …

Marco Tosatti



So, he did it again. But this time with even greater arrogance than the previous one. In a nutshell: he organized a local synod - which should have been carried out locally, to examine locally any local problems of a situation involving a few million faithful on the three hundred million million of the terraqueous city - to pass changes like the tip of the wedge that they will be quickly seized by interested bishops here and there, everywhere, and that they would not have been approved if they had been submitted to the examination of a "true" world synod.

I try to explain to friends and non-Catholic colleagues what happened. The German episcopal conference, which is the largest lender of the Holy See, and which consequently thinks it can dictate its policy, wants changes in various points of Catholic doctrine. Priest celibacy, the role of women, lay people, same-sex marriage, etc.

But why in Rome? Here lies the cunning: on the one hand, being a "local" synod the majority of the participants are "local", that is bishops of the part favorable to the modifications; and therefore you are sure that even if consultative, the proposals pass. But if you do it in Rome you have an immediate upgrade in the results; so much so that the Pontiff has announced that he hopes to release the Apostolic Exhortation in the next two months, which will certainly incorporate what the local synod has recommended, but being made by the Pontiff may not have an effect on the whole Church ...

<The proposal to "ordain priests suitable and recognized men of the community, who have a fruitful permanent diaconate and receive adequate formation for the priesthood, being able to have a legitimately constituted and stable family" (111); the desire to share "experiences and reflections" with the Commission on the female diaconate, and the observation that many in the Amazon have solicited this solution (103); the request that "the instituted ministry of" leading woman of the community "be created" (102); the need to "give an authentically Catholic response to the request of the Amazon communities to adapt the liturgy by enhancing the vision of the world, the traditions, the symbols and the original rites that include the transcendent, communitarian and ecological dimension" (116 and 117), the proposal of a commission for the «elaboration of an Amazonian rite» (119) and the rejection of «an evangelization in colonial style» (55). These are some of the recommendations approved by the Synod on the Amazon (6-27 October) in a final document rich in themes (cultural, ecological, social and pastoral) now entrusted to the Pope, who has already announced his intention to draw from it in the coming months a apostolic exhortation>.

Of course, the problem of ministries for women is difficult to solve, because the previous Commission, charged with studying the problem, had a negative result. And apparently the deaconesses of the first Church were nothing ministerial. But don't worry: the Pontiff has already announced a new commission, with new people ... who wants to bet that the members who were against, will no longer be called, and that they will go on until they will find that in fact, in some area lost in the mountains of the Caucasus, women in the Church, in the sixth century ....?

<To the mass media: he didn't lose anyone, we all won



Finally, Francesco thanks the synod secretariat and all those who have worked in the organization, and asks the media, thanking them for their work, that in the dissemination of the final document, "they should follow above all the part of the diagnosis, which is the strongest part ”, cultural, social, pastoral diagnosis, ecological diagnosis. And do not stop to look for what "they decided on the disciplinary issue" or do not wonder if "he lost that party, that other party".



That Catholic elite "who looks at the little things and forgets the great"



This is also because "there is always a group of Christians, of elites, who like to pose as if this kind of diagnosis were very small, this kind of more disciplinary resolutions". "No - the Pope declares strongly - we have all won with the diagnosis made and we continue to move forward in pastoral and inter-church matters". These elites, today, "above all Catholic", lamented Pope Francis "who cares about little things and who forgets about the great". "Because - and cites Peguy - they do not have the courage to engage in man's options and in human life solutions, they believe they are fighting for God. Because they love nobody, they believe they love God".



The next Synod could be on synodality



The Pope informs that he would like to be able to publish "before the end of the year, so that not too much time passes", the Post Synod Exhortation. "Everything depends - he explains - on the time I will have to be able to think">.

Your Holiness, please! The elites are those of the 70s theologians and bishops, who run around holding hands with unknown females, and try to re-propose theses and practices that in Brazil alone cause hundreds of thousands of Catholics to abandon a Church ideology; and the same happens in the Amazon. While a growing number of "normal" Catholics assist the confused and disappointed ecclesiastical theater.



We close with what a priest, already Anglican and now Catholic, writes in commenting on the Synod: "For the first time since my conversion to the Catholic faith, I do not believe that if I were an Anglican I would now have taken the trouble to convert. Don't get me wrong, I would never go back to Anglicanism ... but I don't think that if I were an Anglican I would now see the point of being Catholic. At the moment the Catholic Church is simply offering what the Anglicans were promoting 20 years ago ... just before they collapsed ... it's embarrassing ".



Oh yes, it's embarrassing, Your Holiness. And also tragic.