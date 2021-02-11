World Over - 2021-02-11 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert, president of The Population Research Institute, and author of Bully of Asia discusses the state of US-China … More

STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert, president of The Population Research Institute, and author of Bully of Asia discusses the state of US-China relations in the new Biden Administration, and the result of The World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation of the origin of COVID-19. DR. ALVEDA KING niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn at Priests for Life discusses the cancel culture that has come to Catholic universities. FR. WILFRED EMEH, native of Cameroon and currently associate pastor of St. Agnes Parish in West Chester, PA on the ongoing violence in Cameroon and state of the Church there. DR. LIZ LEV, art historian and author of How Catholic Art Saved the Faith, talks about the Year of Dante celebrations in Italy, and the effect COVID-19 shutdowns are having on Rome's museums.