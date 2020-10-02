Clicks41
Gregorian chant: Genesis 28:17 - Terribilis est locus iste / This is a place of Awe (Lyric video)
Please support for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ): patreon.com/AOTC subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this …More
Please support for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ): patreon.com/AOTC subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this video possible. ---- Top Patrons: (10 $ or more donation) Patricia Blassingame, Randall Flagg, Lord Funkicus, unter Rhoades, Joseph Blain, George Sherratt, The Salk James A Panter, Christophe, Jason Huang, Matthew Stephenson lovecrypt.net , Borna Situm Nagy, Peter Hundy, Lucas Santaguida Rafal Jedrasik, Salem H, Dimitrije Ratkov, Jason Roach, Rosalie treiber, SPUD, Simeon Mallette, Maciej Durakiewicz ---- About the chant: “Terribilis est locus iste” (“Terribilis est locus iste” (This is a place of Awe! Genesis 28:17) is what the Biblical patriarch Jacob said after dreaming of God’s commission to him., Genesis 28:17) is what the Biblical patriarch Jacob said after dreaming of God’s commission to him. Jacob had a dream in which he saw a stairway resting on the earth, with its top reaching to heaven, and the angels of God were ascending and descending on it. There above it stood the Lord, and he said: “I am the Lord, the God of your father Abraham and the God of Isaac. I will give you and your descendants the land on which you are lying. Your descendants will be like the dust of the earth, and you will spread out to the west and to the east, to the north and to the south. All peoples on earth will be blessed through you and your offspring. I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.” When Jacob awoke from his sleep, he thought, “Surely the Lord is in this place, and I was not aware of it. He was afraid and said, “This is a place of Awe! This is the house of the Lord; and the gate of paradise.” ---- This chant was Performed by Riga Church Choir ---- Latin text: Terribilis est locus iste hic domus Dei est et porta caeli et vocabitur aula Dei Quam dilecta tabernacula tua Domine virtutum concupiscit et deficit anima mea in atria Domini Terribilis est locus iste hic domus Dei est et porta caeli et vocabitur aula Dei
Prosimy o modlitwę i wsparcie kleryka.