CULTURE OF DEATH

′′ This is Slawek, who dies of hunger and thirst in English hospital in Plymouth. He was disconnected for the fourth time. The government needs to intervene in the Poles case! Sławek is in a British hospital after a massive heart attack and brain failure.



The doctors, after three days, wanted to kill him while he was still in a coma. They claimed he would never wake up. Yet he woke up, breathing on his own, responding to his loved ones. The hospital intends to kill him by starvation and dehydration, and the family is fighting desperately to save him.



The British courts decided that he should be killed. ETPC in Strasbourg also rejected family applications. An urgent intervention needed by the government and the president!"-Wrote Slawk's sister.



On December 15, the Caretaker Court ruled that ′′ it is not in his best interest to support a man's life support and therefore it will be legal to disconnect the life support apparatus ". Furthermore, he needs to be provided with palliative care, so that pain free and pain without losing his dignity he could have died.



