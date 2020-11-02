The Vicar of Christ and homosexuality

To accept homosexual civil unions is the same as accepting freedom to choose a religion. The Church says Jesus is God, but she doesn't oppose if someone wants to convert to (e.g.) Islamism. The … More

To accept homosexual civil unions is the same as accepting freedom to choose a religion. The Church says Jesus is God, but she doesn't oppose if someone wants to convert to (e.g.) Islamism. The Church says marriage is between man and woman, should she oppose to marriage between two people of the same sex?

It's all about conscience, "the aboriginal Vicar of Christ" (J. H. Newman). Conscience is the bridge between the immutable doctrine of the Church and the unstable civil laws.