Francis: Dialogue Is “Most Privileged Instrument Against Covid”

Francis again attacked coronavirus critics, calling them people who think only of themselves while protesting and lamenting certain restrictive measures.He said this in an interview with the Belgrade newspaper Politika on the occasion of the centenary of the presence of a nuncio in Serbia.Giving long answers to five generic question and repeating many things from earlier statements, Francis explained that “dialogue” is for him “one of the most privileged instruments we have, not only against Covid but against all other conflicts we have to face.”Christ’s multiplication of the loaves is for him not a “nice utopia” but a “reality” if we put the little ones at the centre. He complains about excluding young people from the labour market and warns of “populisms and fundamentalisms.”The alternative to the Abu-Dhabi-document is for him “hate, fanaticism and extremism.”He recounts that during a visit at a prison in Bolivia he presented himself to the inmates by saying, "The one who is before you, is a forgiven man. A man who was and is saved from his many sins."