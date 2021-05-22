As UK lawmakers revisit assisted suicide, palliative care prof says ‘aid in dying’ advocacy misleads

A peer in the House of Lords has put forward a proposal to revisit the legalization of assisted suicide in the United Kingdom, drawing criticism from one Welsh doctor who is an independent crossbench member of the House of Lords.
Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, who is a professor of palliative care and crossbench life peer in the House of Lords, wrote in a May 20 essay for The House magazine that a proposal to revisit what backers often term “aid in dying” is not medical assistance, but rather is unlawful assisted suicide.
“Contrary to what the words might suggest, what’s being suggested isn’t that people should be given assistance as they die. That’s what doctors, and especially those of us who specialize in end-of-life care, do,” Baroness Finlay stated
“What's being proposed is something radically different – that doctors should be licensed by law to supply lethal drugs to terminally ill people who appear to them to meet certain broadly-worded conditions. In law that’s assisting suicide and it’s unlawful,” she said.
Baroness Meacher, another independent member of the House of Lords, has tabled a private member’s bill to legalize assisted suicide, which backers often term “aid in dying.” She is the chair of the assisted suicide advocacy group Dignity and Dying. The move to table will bring the legislation up for debate.
“Fundamental to this debate is the concept of personal choice and autonomy,” she said in her own May 20 essay for The House. She contended that assisted suicide has received more public support since Parliament last considered a move to legalize the pracitce. Meacher’s bill will have its first reading May 26
In 2015, the U.K. parliament rejected a bill to legalize assisted suicide for patients with a terminal diagnosis, by a vote of 330 to 118.
Parliament has consistently rejected efforts to change the current law. Doctors who assist a suicide in the U.K. can be sentenced up to 14 years in jail, under the Suicide Act of 1961.
