A Toledo, Ohio police officer has died after both he and a suspect in the arson and vandalism of Rosary Cathedral were shot in a standoff Monday afternoon.



The police department held a news conference just hours after the incident, in which the officer was identified as 24-year-old Officer Brandon Stalker. The autopsy from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday said Stalker’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.