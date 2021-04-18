300. Childlike

There are elements of life that become grand. Life itself is a grace of which it is necessary to be aware and thankful of. We do not see life, it is discreet, but life is much more important, much more to appreciate than it seems to be.Joy is a reality that we do not see, except when it is manifested through the emotions of a person. Joy is grace and it leaves us much more than just being there.Peace is a favoured grace, because it leaves us with a sense of heavenly comfort.Love is the proper of all these graces and it belongs to God. God invites us to live with his Love, to share his graces between us. We discover that there are small gestures and simple words that provoke a lot of good:“Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike. Matthew, chapter 11, verse 25Where the Body and Blood of Jesus is present in small elements of everyday life, we receive infinitely more than we can hope for. We receive everything from the Trinity. Let’s receive the Eucharist and let’s marvel from within.May Mary and Joseph, who knew how to give little Jesus to the world, teach us to look at the little and humble, in order to discover God in his infinite Love.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas