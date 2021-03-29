Why the Oligarchs Fear Christianity Andrew Torba, the courageous founder of the social networking platform Gab.com wrote in February an article with the title “Why the Oligarchs Fear Christianity.” … More

Andrew Torba, the courageous founder of the social networking platform Gab.com wrote in February an article with the title “Why the Oligarchs Fear Christianity.” The oligarchs have been persecuting Gab for allowing free speech, and not submitting to their censorship. In February, Gab.com was banned from three different banks. One bank told Gab they are terminating their account because – quote - “the media has written bad things about your business.”



The Psychpathic Oligarchs in the American Regime



Gab is the test case for the oligarchs, Torba explains. They will soon start attacking churches and Christian organizations in the same way that Gab has been persecuted for nearly five years. He stresses that the – quote – “psychopathic oligarchs in the American regime” picked this fight because Gab has chosen humanity, freedom, order, and Jesus. On the contrary, the oligarchs bet on “their drag queen story hours, 87 genders, degeneracy, moral depravity, and endless chaos,” Torba states.



Oligarchs Invent “White Christian Nationalism”



For Torba, the attacks are not only against Gab, but Christianity in general. He gives examples of how the oligarch media smear Christianity by using terms like “Christian nationalism” or - with a racist undertone - “white Christian nationalism.” The oligarchs who control the US pontificate that their “Christian nationalism” is a “threat to American oligarch democracy” and “worse than you think.” Torba concludes – quote, “As you can see brothers and sisters, Christianity is under an all out assault from the American oligarch regime.”



Plan to Divide Christianity



Torba explains that the oligarchs try to divide Christians against one another by race, political parties. They know that “if we unite together in Christ we will topple their wicked regime to take our country and culture back,” Torba writes adding, “Imagine if we united together in Christ against the demon of communism and the wicked American oligarch regime.” Therefore, Torba propose to build our own economy and exit their wicked system.



Stop making money for the Enemy!



Christians are funding their own demise by spending their time watching degenerate indoctrination in their homes, Torba explains. Therefore, “Cut the cable cord. Stop making money for the Enemy.” Christians spent their money with “woke” corporate brands like Coke. Stop making money for the Enemy, Torba insists. Christians are handing over all of their data to Big Tech platforms. Quote, “If you are using Silicon Valley services you are the product being sold. Stop making money for the Enemy.” Who do the oligarchs in the American regime fear? – Torba asks. His answer: Jesus Christ.