Bl. Nicholas Gross (Nikolaus Groß): A German resister of the Nazis Died 23 January 1945 (aged 46) Plötzensee prison, Berlin, Nazi Germany More

Bl. Nicholas Gross (Nikolaus Groß): A German resister of the Nazis

Died 23 January 1945 (aged 46)

Plötzensee prison, Berlin, Nazi Germany